The Almuñécar sports stadium, Francisco Bonet is hosting for a second week mass vaccination sessions for people between 73 and 79.

People are being called in from Jete, Otívar and Lentegí, as well as those from La Herradura and Almuñécar, amongst them many foreign residents who are registered with the Andalusian Health Service, (SAS).

The stadium is running one line for morning sessions and two lines for the afternoon ones, starting at 09.00h and finishing at 19.30h.

Motril is doing the same in their municipal sports stadium, too, so its not only Almuñécar on the Costa Tropical.

The Councilor for Citizen Saftey, Francisco Robles, pointed out that people within this age group who have still not received a call should contact their GP or the Medical Center, just in case there is an error in the records concerning the contact phone number – including if you have changed your number and not informed them.

In the meantime almost 300 people a day are receiving their inoculations, which at the moment are of the Pfizer type. Each person vaccinated receives an appointment for their second jab there and then.

(News: Almunecar, Costa Tropical, Granada, Andalucia – Photo: JM de Haro)