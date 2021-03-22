Israel holds the fourth elections in less than two years and local analysts do not rule out the need for a fifth because, according to polls, the result will be very even again and everything will depend on the leaders of the small ultra-conservative parties ironing out their rough edges with Netanyahu. These are some of the keys to this appointment with the polls in which the Likud leader, despite the corruption scandals, is the great favorite for victory. The complicated will come after the count, when the time comes to form alliances in parliament to reach the 61 seats necessary to form a government.

Why a fourth election?



The Israelis went to the polls in April and September 2019 and in March 2020. In these three appointments there were highly contested pulses between Likud and the Blue and White coalition, led by Benny Gantz. In the two elections of 2019, both were unable to add the 61 seats necessary to form a government, in March 2020 Gantz surprised everyone and, in the name of the fight against the pandemic, he renounced his promise not to negotiate with Netanyahu to form a unit Executive with the rotating head of government.

After seven months of constant tug of war, disagreements over the budget broke the fragile coalition. This was the apparent reason for the breakup, but the divide ran much deeper. The agreement between Likud and the Blue and White coalition stipulated a single budget for two years (2020 and 2021), but Likud proposed voting on two different budgets and its partner did not accept. Some local analysts interpreted this move as Netanyahu’s strategy to avoid having to give up the prime minister’s seat to his rival.

How does the coronavirus affect?



“We come back to life” is the campaign slogan of a Benjamin Netanyahu who has tried to endorse the success of mass vaccination in Israel to win these elections. While in most countries of the world there are hardly any vaccines, in Israel more than 4 million citizens have already been immunized with the two doses of Pfizer. In addition to seizing the slogan of the Ministry of Health, the prime minister went to the airport to receive the first shipment of vaccines, was the first to be vaccinated in Israel and lifted the third national lockdown just in time for these elections to be reached in a situation of apparent normality.

His plan to receive the visit of the CEO of Pfizer, Albert Bourla, in campaign did not go ahead, but he gave an interview to national television in which he confessed to being “surprised by Netanyahu’s obsession” with vaccines and revealed that he called him thirty times to close the purchase of vaccines. These statements have also been Likud’s electoral claim.

In the previous elections Netanyahu resorted to posters in which he was seen shaking hands with Donald Trump, this time international politics or security have not had weight in a campaign monopolized by the coronavirus. Bourla has been the new Trump.

Who are Netanyahu’s rivals?



“Bibi”, nickname as the prime minister is known, has no clear rival. After three highly contested elections, the masterful move of agreeing with Gantz led to the political suicide of the former head of the Army. According to the polls, Azul y Blanco could go from 33 seats to not even entering the chamber. It is the punishment of some voters who chose Gantz because they saw him as an alternative to Bibi, never as their ally.

The opposition to the Likud is now in the hands of Yair Lapid, a former Tel Aviv journalist led by Yesh Atid, who accuses the prime minister of wanting to form a “racist and extortionist” Executive along with his allies from the ultra-nationalist and ultra-Orthodox spectrum.

Within the ultraconservative bloc itself, Netanyahu will grapple with three former allies of his, including settler leader Naftali Bennet, former Interior Minister Gideon Saar, and former Foreign Minister Avigdor Lieberman. All three are former close associates of the prime minister and potential government partners.

What possible coalition do the polls draw?



The latest polls point to a victory for Likud and a Parliament in which the ultra-conservative and religious bloc has a clear majority, the problem is the personal differences that Netanyahu has with Saar, Bennet and Lieberman. On paper, the prime minister could form a coalition with the two ultra-Orthodox parties, Yamina and Tikva Jadasha (New Hope), here there would also be room for the radical religious ultra-nationalists of HaTzionut HaDatit, led by Bezalel Smotrich.

Analysts such as Yossi Verter warn in the pages of the Haaretz newspaper that “a victory for the Netanyahu bloc would mean the formation of one of the most extremist, ultra-nationalist, racist and rabidly religious governments in history.”

Everything indicates that if Netanyahu does not manage to add the 61 seats there will be fifth elections because no other candidate has the capacity to do so. The objective of the prime minister with the longest term in office in the history of Israel is to remain in his seat and form a coalition that allows him, among other things, to guarantee his immunity from justice.

How important is the conflict with Palestine?



The conflict with the Palestinians or the annexation of the West Bank, key in previous elections in the Trump era, have disappeared from the agenda. The only debate in recent weeks has been around the figure of Netanyahu, whether they will support him or not. Unlike on other occasions, there has also been no tension at the separation fence in Gaza, so neither party has referred to the conflict.