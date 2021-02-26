While it was reported that the number of infected daily in Italy rose this Friday to 20,499, with 253 deaths, the Lombardy region, the largest, richest and most punished by the coronavirus since the pandemic began in the country, a year ago, decided to use a new strategy in the fight against the spread of the English variant of Covid-19.

After imposing quarantines in various municipalities and in a vast area that includes the provinces of Brescia and Bergamo due to the rapid increase in infections, the president of that region -whose capital is Milan-, Attilio Fontana, announced that they are sending tens of thousands of doses to vaccinate populations in the areas of maximum risk.

“We want to force a real wall of immunized people to isolate and prevent the coronavirus from continuing to advance, with mass vaccinations of the population in the most affected areas,” Fontana said.

Emergency plan

Thirty thousand doses began to be applied in an emergency plan in the quarantine zones. “It is the most effective weapon we have,” Fontana said. In fifteen municipalities of the so-called “Bergamasca” and in eight communes located on the border with Brescia, the inoculation began this Friday.

The vaccinations were extended to the Lombard “red zones”, such as the communes of Bollate and Viggiu, which have suffered abnormal increases in infections. The laboratories traced the sequence in the last two weeks of the viruses and verified the increasing presence of the English variant, in some cases with more than 50%.

Swabbed at the motorists who enter the Linate airport in Milan with their cars this Friday. Photo: EFE

The variant discovered in the city of Kent, in the south-east of Great Britain, has caused serious damage in that country and is spreading throughout Europe. In Italy, it is estimated that coronavirus infections will dominate in the last week of March.

Intensive saturated therapy

The day of this Friday lived a worsening crescendo of the pandemic throughout Italy. In the south, the Molise region was placed in rigid quarantine at its own request, after the authorities called for the direct intervention of the Army due to the saturation of special intensive care beds in hospitals and in internment wards. .

The Italian government authorized 27 Venezuelan doctors to work in Molise, hired to face the chronic shortage of skilled personnel and the deterioration of health services.

Also the regions of Basilicata and Umbria, which already have several partial quarantines, are going to be proclaimed “red zones” due to the serious advance of the epidemic dominated by the English variants.

The infection of boys and young people It is a characteristic of this mutation of the original virus from Wuhan, the city in China where Covid-19 was born at the end of 2019 when a species jump occurred, apparently from bats to humans, due to the tradition of eating wild animals preserved by many Chinese.

In a meeting with the government, those responsible for the twenty regions of Italy asked that the closure of schools throughout the country be considered. But the government did not accept, highlighting the “Priority” of keeping educational institutes open.

But in the more than thirty red zones that have sprung up in recent weeks as a result of the expansion of the English variant, many schools have been closed, operating remotely through the Internet.

In the regions of Puglia, Umbria, governments imposed the closure of schools. The contagion is not fatal for minors, but they become dangerous transmitters of the virus to their relatives, as has already happened: a large part of those infected have suffered the infection within their families.

The number of beds occupied in intensive care units in Italian hospitals worries doctors. Photo: EFE

The Gimbe Foundation, which keeps a general control of the curves of the pandemic and all its statistics in Italy, pointed out that in half of the 107 Italian provinces an increase of between 20 and 70% of the diffusion was registered last week of Covid 19. This week the outbreak expanded even more.

The continuous growth of the intensive care occupation is worrying. It is considered normal up to 30% of hospitalized in this area reserved for the most seriously ill, all intubated to combat the respiratory shortage they suffer from lack of oxygen due to double pneumonia caused by the contagion of the virus. Currently there are already regions such as Molise, Basilicata and Umbria that have exceeded the limits and are approaching saturation.

Various regions have requested help to transfer patients who cannot attend.

On the other hand, the problems that arise since the beginning of the pandemic in February last year are growing, because hospitals throughout the country have had to deactivate the areas dedicated to other pathologies, to occupy them with those infected by the coronavirus. Doctors, nurses and technical personnel have also had to focus on caring for the victims of the pandemic.

The result looks disastrous. Surgical interventions, radiological and other controls in cases of cancer and heart patients have been reduced to less than half. An organization of doctors stressed that “if this continues and we must withstand the third wave that is coming from the hand of the new mutations of the virus, tumors will end up killing more victims than Covid 19”.

Delays in vaccine delivery

The mass vaccination of the population is the weapon capable of winning the battle against the virus, but the efforts in Italy, as in the 27 member countries of the European Union, which act in a common front to manage the purchase and distribution of millions of doses, are watching all his efforts falter for the laboratory non-compliance that distribute the vaccines of Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca, the three authorized by the European control entities.

In Italy, the government has proclaimed that it will fight to get the delivery of vaccines that it has already paid for to return to normal levels immediately, the same as the other European countries and threatens to adopt more energetic measures.

This Friday the European Union approved a subsidy of 40 million dollars in favor of Reithera, the Italian vaccine that is in an advanced stage of experimentation, to begin production from the last quarter of this year of the doses that would give Italy autonomy complete to vaccinate its 60 million inhabitants. So far, those vaccinated do not exceed 4%.

Rome, correspondent