Mass vaccination for residents of the Balearic Islands is on the horizon; more doses have already arrived in Mallorca and another 83,600 are expected to arrive in the next four weeks.

4,870 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine will be added to the weekly shipment of Pfizer-BionTech from Monday and then increase every seven days to a total of 43,800 doses within the next month.

The Pfizer-BioNTech laboratory is also expected to progressively increase its shipment to 30,000 doses in total in the next four weeks.

And Moderna vaccine shipments are forecast to increase to 9,800 every two weeks.

In the first five weeks of vaccination the Balearic Islands have received a total of 36,960 doses and in the next four deliveries will more than double.

The Government has postponed its decision on whether to give the AstraZeneca vaccine to those over 65, but it’s been confirmed that the first doses will be given to Healthcare Personnel who work in Healthcare Centers.

Adverse effects

All three vaccines require two injections to achieve coronavirus immunity, and around one in ten people reportedly suffer mild discomfort after their injection.

“Side effects such as an increase in temperature, pain around the injection area and fatigue are very common, ”Explains Jordi Pérez, Pharmacovigilance Coordinator at the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products, or AEMPS. “Some people experienced similar discomfort during the last flu campaign after they had their injection.”

91% of the reports of adverse effects have come from Healthcare Professionals and 9% other people.

“I encourage the public to report any side effects they experience, ”Said Jordi Pérez who said people can log on to www.notificaram.es to give details of any adverse reactions to the vaccine.

More than 9,100 people in the Balearic Islands have been vaccinated and 9,170 have received their second dose. 6,296 of them were residents or Healthcare Professionals at Nursing Homes and 3,414 Healthcare Professionals are working in the front line against Covid-19.

So far, 31,588 vaccines have arrived in the Balearic Islands.