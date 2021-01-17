In Russia, on Monday, January 18, the mass vaccination of the Russian population against coronavirus infection began.

The start of a universal voluntary vaccination campaign was announced last week by President Vladimir Putin. At a meeting with the government, he said that starting next week, it is necessary to move from vaccination of certain groups of citizens to mass vaccination, and instructed to prepare the appropriate infrastructure. Previously, priority in vaccination was given to doctors, teachers, social workers, as well as citizens with chronic diseases

On January 15, the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, said that 60 percent of the Russian population could be vaccinated against coronavirus in a year. According to her, mass vaccination should be organized in such a way that by the beginning of the new epidemic season in the fall of 2021, Russians have already formed immunity to coronavirus.

Two vaccines against coronavirus have been registered in Russia. Since December 5, the country has been vaccinated with Sputnik V.