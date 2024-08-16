Protests against mass tourism in Mallorca

The Spanish protests against mass tourism continue, and after Barcelona, ​​it is now the turn of another popular tourist destination on the Iberian island, Mallorca.

But let’s take a step back. At the end of April, in the Canary Islands, around 55,000 people took part in a demonstration against the negative effects of uncontrolled tourism. The protest then spread to cities such as Barcelona, ​​Palma de Mallorca, Malaga.

The situation is similar in Mallorca, where, at the end of May, around 10,000 residents took to the streets to protest against the increase in the cost of living, attributed to the influx of foreign tourists. One of the main problems is the lack of affordable housing, aggravated by the spread of tourist rentalswhich makes it increasingly difficult for locals to find affordable housing. Added to this is the traffic, constant noise and dirt, which worsen the quality of life on the island.

Discontent has also emerged in relation to access to beaches. Recently, in Mallorca itself, a protest focused on the famous Ballermann beach, in response to statements by Manuela Cañadas, a member of the Vox party, who had suggested that the islanders avoid the beaches in the summer months. This statement has therefore caused indignation among the locals, who have decided to demonstrate to claim their right to freely enjoy the beaches.

And so about 150 people gathered on the beach of Playa de Palma, waving signs with slogans such as “Let’s get our beaches back” and “Let’s go to the beach like we used to.” They also appeared more aggressive graffiti in tourist locations such as Manacor, with provocative messages such as “Kill a tourist.”

The protesters wanted to highlight that Mallorca has become too crowded and that mass tourism needs to be limited. Although the protest was smaller than previous ones, the atmosphere was more tense, with aggressive graffiti appearing in several tourist locations. Opinions among German tourists in Mallorca are mixed. Some believe the protests are exaggerated, recalling that during the pandemic, without tourists, the local economy has suffered serious losses. Others, however, are beginning to understand the discomfort of the inhabitants and recognize that more sustainable tourism could bring benefits to everyone.