The Mayor of Salobreña, María Eugenia Rufino, urges all of those notified to attend to the mass Covid-19 testing session taking place tomorrow.

She also commented on the contagion ratio in Salobreña, saying that it was holding its tendency to descend. Yesterday’s figure was 295.7 per 100,000 inhabitants, for example.

Prior to this, the contagion cases were rising, owing to cases amongst three different families, bringing the figure close to 500 (although this figure no longer has consequences).

She said that residents must be on their guard as the virus is still circulating; hence tomorrow’s massive testing, which involves 425 people, all of whom have been informed via an SMS.

As mentioned above, she is calling on those selected to attend their appointment. She also emphasized that it was equally important for others to stay away if their names had not been included.

The testing program will be carried out in the municipal sports stadium between 10.30am and 3.00pm.

