Surveillance technologies that promise wealth in exchange for control. How freedom is increasingly put at risk starting from Spain and the USA to get to us

The Sinicization of Europe is upon us. And he will open his doors in highly civilized and unsuspecting Spain at the head of the left-wing government of Pedro Sanchez, a leading exponent of the Spanish Socialist Workers Party.

The State Police, the Civil Guard and Spanish regional bodies will be able to use facial recognitionin a nutshell what the Chinese use but ours is in the Western version (Sic!), with the ABIS program (acronym in English for Automatic Biometric Identification System), which uses artificial intelligence to identify the so-called “suspects”.

But what is a suspect?

The newspaper El Pais says everything is under control. Police sources have announced that civilian databases will not be used, such as those containing photographs of identity documents and to which the forces of order also have access.

But who is really sure?

And how many arrests around the world have been made by mistake or illegally with devastating effects on people and their personal data? Here the music changes profoundly because the pervasive and precise technologies of our time come into play.

That’s how the system will work, at least on paper. The ABIS algorithm, also referred to as Cogent, was developed by the French military technology company Thales. The system compares the image entered by the agents, taken for example from a security camera, with the photographs available in the existing system to seek feedback. The database with which the images will be compared will consist of around five million photographic evidence of faces of inmates and suspects that were already on file. To this database will be added the photographs of those who have been arrested since the system began to be used.

In a second phase, if you want to validate the candidate for investigation or arrest, a forensic study is carried out, as was the case up to now with fingerprints or DNA.

As soon as the database, made up of the cards provided by the various Police Forces (such as the Guardia Civil and Mossos), is completed, workstations will be located at the central services of the Scientific Police so that they can verify its use with real cases.

Even in popular China, although it is an authoritarian system, the use of facial recognition has been gradually achieved. There has been some experimentation and using the system only with so-called “suspects”. At the same time, the culture of social credit has advanced, where public institutions associate different scores to the more or less virtuous behavior of citizens, in order to direct them. Even in Italy the same culture is peeping out with various projects on the Chinese dystopian model. The more than real risk is that cities will increasingly be governed by these behavioral control models, where technologies and citizens’ data collection will be regulated with social credits. The effect?

In China, a sort of social pact between citizens and the state was born: greater security, bureaucratic efficiency, an easier life in the splendid consumer society in exchange for submission to digital surveillance. Pity that sometimes or often in some seasonsas we have seen with the management of the pandemic, that same society expels you or wants to manage you in an irrational and anomalous way.

The danger is that we start from experiences like this Spanish one to normalize the use of facial recognition by police forces throughout Europe.

The database that will contain the facial photographic records of all the suspects is the same one in which the fingerprints and DNA samples are already stored. These last two types of personal data are shared with i European partners in the Schengen Information System (SIS) and will soon be facial too. Brussels intends to include them in the same package in the future and with the various similar European systems already designed, for the same activities, for now to direct the immigrants who land on our shores as a signal.

Even in Spain someone raised an eyelid at the news. How did he learn El Pais, the Spanish Data Protection Agency (AEPD) has been in contact with the Ministry of the Interior “to address various projects of the ministry that could have an impact on data protection”, including ABIS. The agency, which until July was not aware of the existence of the project, must establish whether or not the processing of this type of personal data represents a tolerable risk for the rights and freedoms of citizens. Can the police keep subjects’ facial data forever or should time limits apply? Under what assumptions can the system be used? Who has access to that data? What guarantees are established for the intended use of the tool?

Trifles!

Meanwhile, as of June 2022, the US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) has installed facial recognition software at all 160 US airports where international flights land and at select overseas airports where US customs access facilities are in place.

The US is not new to the use. The case of Robert Williams was sensational, an African American arrested and taken to prison by mistake: the facial recognition system had confused him with someone else.

In September 2020 Amnesty International released the report “Out of Control: Failing EU Laws for Digital Surveillance Export”, in which it made clear how three European companies based in France, Sweden and the Netherlands have sold surveillance systems to Chinese security agencies involved in human rights violations. The indiscriminate use of facial recognition technologies is not only dangerous but puts freedom at risk.

The best known case is that of the Uyghur Muslim minority in the Xinjiang region. But it’s trivial stuff, let’s just talk about the evolution of an authoritarian society. Just as the purchase of the same Chinese facial recognition systems in Uganda to repress anti-government demonstrations has become history.

The great society of the Panopticon advocated by the philosopher Michel Foucault is also advancing in the West. The ideal prison of the jurist Jeremy Bentham becomes society allowing a few overseers in power to observe everyone, without making it clear how much and if one is being controlled, thus directing social behavior.

