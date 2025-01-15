The squatted aparthotel in one of its promotional images on the website

A group has taken over the property and has denounced the owner of the establishment for coercion





A group of squatters has attacked an aparthotel located in Cala Bona, in Mallorca, and has settled in several rooms taking advantage of the fact that the establishment was closed during the winter season.

Alarms went off last weekend when an unknown number of people entered the building. After arriving at the scene, the management verified that there were several people who had illegally stayed in the rooms and had no intention of leaving the place. At least four of them are still inside the building this Wednesday.

As reported by the Civil Guard, the property of the Sol i Mar hotel has denounced the squatters for usurpation of use, while the irregular tenants have filed five complaints against the hotel owner for coercion, illegal detention and trespassing.

Apparently, the management had changed the locks of some of the rooms, after verifying that keys had been stolen and that they had caused multiple damage to the hotel. Some of these irregular residents would have been left outside without the possibility of recovering their belongings.









The squatters have also reported that the property has cut off their electricity and water supply. Management maintains that they were cut off since it was closed this winter until the high season begins.