The most recent took place Thursday in Indianapolis, when a gunman opened fire at a postal company facility near the airport, shooting eight people and wounding several more. The attacker committed suicide after the arrival of the police who witnessed the “active shooter”. Gun regulation is one of the most tense issues in the country, in the hands of President Joe Biden today.

This Thursday, April 15, during the American night, an armed man killed eight people and wounded many more in Indianapolis (state of Indiana) while they were in a facility of the logistics and postal services company FedEx, near the international Airport.

The events occurred after 11:00 p.m. local time and ended with the suicide of the attacker who, before taking his own life and being found by the police, opened fire around and inside the company.

This was narrated by a FedEx worker to the local media ‘WISH-TV’ and ‘WRTV’ that during his meal he spotted a gunman and heard what sounded like “two strong metallic blows”, followed by others.

“Someone went behind his car to the trunk and then took another gun (…) it was then that I saw a body on the floor,” added employee Jeremiah Miller, reporting that he saw “a man with a submachine gun of some kind. , an automatic rifle, and he was shooting into the air. I immediately ducked down and got scared. “

Another colleague, Levi Miller, also told ‘NBC’ that he observed a “hooded figure” holding what appeared to be an AR-style semi-automatic rifle: “I thought he saw me, so I ducked for cover.”

Police are seen on a street following a shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA, on April 16, 2021. © Kevin Powell / Indy First Alert / Reuters

That’s when the police arrived. The spokeswoman for the Indianapolis police force, Genae Cook, told reporters on Friday that they had to intervene in an “active shooter incident.” “Preliminary information is that the alleged shooter committed suicide here at the scene,” added Cook, who also reported that the authorities judged that there is no immediate threat to public safety.

After ending the attack without firing a shot – in the words of Deputy Chief Craig McCartt – the agents found numerous victims, both inside and outside the warehouse where 4,500 people work.

Five of them had to be transferred to hospitals due to gunshot wounds, while “several” others did so in nearby centers. According to the police, two were treated at the work site and one, on the other hand, was in critical condition.

Shootings, every president’s problem (and now Biden’s)

Agent Genae Cook did not provide details about the attacker or his possible motivations. It has been the witnesses who have commented that it would be, in principle, a white man.

However, what is confirmed is that at least 30 people have died in mass shootings in the country during the last month. At this time, just four days ago, police reported one at a Tennessee school in which a student died. In late March, four people, including a minor, were killed in an office building in Southern California. While the deadliest of this period was that of March 22, in a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado. Ten victims lost their lives in this shooting.

And this without counting the entire string of attacks that occurred since 2009. Then, an Army major and a psychiatrist opened fire at the Fort Hood (Texas) base, killing 13 people. In 2012, the settings were a movie theater and an elementary school in Aurora (Illinois) and Newtown (Connecticut) with a balance of 12 and 26 victims. And in 2016, in Orlando, Florida, another gunman killed 49 more people, but this time in a gay nightclub.

This would be the general profile of the attackers since 2009. Mostly men, some students, others recently unemployed and citizens, but many ex-soldiers, former reservists and even ex-Navy veterans. Among them are also supremacists.

Since among the reasons there are ideology, religious hatred – such as that of the 2018 synagogue near Pittsburgh (Pennsylvania) -, racism – the one that occurred in spa centers in Atlanta (Georgia) was against Asian women – and spite at the loss of employment – Many others have taken place in factories and public services.

Several people were shot in an attack in Indianapolis, according to police. © Spencer Platt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

That is why the current president Joe Biden, in the same position as his predecessors, had to address the problem of armed violence in the United States in March, without knowing how to apply concrete measures, although proposing six executive actions with the will not to wait “not a minute more” to ban assault weapons.

On this latest shooting he snapped: “There seems to be a lack of conflict resolution skills and people are too quick to pick up a gun and solve their problems like this today. But everyone should be concerned about how often they happen.”

Condolence messages from FedEx and the Indianapolis Mayor’s Office

Upon learning of what happened, a FedEx spokesperson said that the courier company was “deeply shocked and saddened” by the death of part of its team: “Our condolences go out to all those affected by this senseless act of violence. The safety of our members is the highest priority and we are cooperating fully with the authorities. “

It has not been specified if all the victims of the shooting worked at FedEx, but their relatives, co-workers and friends have been able to go to a “family unification center” established by the authorities in a hotel near the warehouse.

For his part, the mayor of Indianapolis, Joe Hogsett, wrote on Twitter that “this morning (referring to Friday), residents were faced with the terrible news of another mass shooting, in a senseless act of violence that took the life of eight of our neighbors “.

“I am heartbroken by the shooting at the FedEx facilities and I pray for all those affected by this tragedy,” congressman and representative for Indiana, André Carson, said. A new “tragedy” with no apparent explanation, which adds to the list of a nation in which 40,000 citizens per year are killed by firearms, the majority being suicides. In the eyes of President Biden, “an international disgrace.”

With Reuters, AFP and EFE