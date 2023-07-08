Mass shootings | In the United States, the person who shot 23 people to death was sentenced to 90 life terms

A man shot in a Walmart store in Texas in 2019. He said in his message that he was targeting Latino people.

Stateside sentenced the mass shooter to 90 consecutive life sentences on Friday.

The matter was reported, among other things, by a US newspaper El Paso Times and the news agencies Reuters and AFP.

The man opened fire in August 2019 in the Walmart grocery store in the city of El Paso and shot dead 23 people.

Judgment issued in federal court in El Paso.

Life sentences were given in connection with 90 different charges. The charges included, for example, a hate crime leading to death and the use of a firearm in a violent crime.

In the manifesto he wrote, the author expressed that he was against Latinos and wrote, for example, about the “invasion” of Latinos in Texas.

According to AFP, the convict wrote, for example, that he was “defending his country from cultural and demographic change”.

More than 80 percent of El Paso’s residents have a Latino background. Mexican citizens were also killed in the mass shooting.

Shooter pleaded guilty and agreed to 90 life terms to avoid the death penalty, according to Reuters.

At the trial, witness statements were heard from the relatives of those who died in the shooting.

Having lost his father Alexander Hoffman called the condemned a “cruel parasite”.

“You’re nothing without your gun,” Hoffman said, according to Reuters.

Doomed did not speak during the trial. His lawyer spoke on his behalf Joe Spencer.

In his defense, Spencer appealed to the convict’s mental health, whose problems, according to him, led to the act.

Prosecutors, however, rejected the claims and stated that the perpetrator was aware when he acted.

“What happened was a cold, calculated project targeting immigrants and Latinos,” federal prosecutor Ian Martinez Hanna said, according to the El Paso Times.

According to prosecutors, the convict drove more than a thousand kilometers from Dallas to El Paso to carry out the mass shooting.

