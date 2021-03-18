Mass shootings In the United States, a suspect in Georgian massage parlor shootings was charged with eight murders

Authorities say six of those killed in the shootings are Asian women, but the motive is not necessarily a hate crime.

Stateside A man suspected of shooting Georgia on Tuesday has been charged with eight murders. The attacks took place in the state capital, Atlanta, and its suburbs. A Caucasian 21-year-old man is suspected of all three attacks.

According to police, six of those killed in the shootings are Asian women. South Korean news agency Yonhap, for his part, has said four of the victims were of Korean background.

There are a total of eight fatalities in massage parlors, seven of them women, according to the US newspaper New York Times.

Man has received not only murder charges but also one assault charge. In addition to the deaths, one person was seriously injured.

Mayor of Atlanta Keisha Lance Bottoms told the news conference the news channel CNNthat the suspect had been on his way to Florida when he was arrested.

“It could have been significantly worse here. It is very likely that there could have been more victims, ”the mayor said on Wednesday.

Cherokeen county sheriff Jay Bakerin according to the shooting motive may not be a hate crime, but it cannot be ruled out yet. The suspect has told authorities he is a sex addict. He may have visited massage establishments in the past where he is suspected of committing bloodshed.

Baker said the suspect has said he was behind the shootings. The suspect has told police he carried out the attacks as a form of retaliation against “the temptation he wanted to get rid of”.

The news of the shootings came just hours after NGO Stop AAPI Hate published its report on the rise in discrimination and hate crimes against Asian Americans. The acts are disproportionately targeted at women.

Last between March of this year and February of this year, Asian Americans who responded to the survey reported experiencing verbal harassment. Slightly more than one in ten said they had been the victim of a physical assault.

Activists say the broader anti-Asian discrimination has been fueled by the ex-president Donald Trumpin talks about the “China virus”. Especially in his speeches last year, Trump repeatedly used a term he thought was racist when describing the coronavirus.

Current president Joe Biden condemned last week’s racist attacks on Asian Americans, which he described as hate crimes and “non-Americans”.

After the shootings in Georgia, Biden once again took a stand on violence against Asia and called the problem “very difficult,” stressing, however, that the motive for Tuesday’s bloodshed is still unclear.

“I know Asian Americans are very worried,” Biden said.