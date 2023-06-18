mass shooting left one dead and at least 20 injured in willowbrookIllinois, during the celebration of June 16, the day that USA celebrate the Juneteenthor Emancipation Day.

the shooting was registered this Sunday morning around 12:30 am in the parking lot of a shopping center in the suburb of Willowbrook, Illinoisin southwest Chicago, The Sun reported.

A total of 20 people injured, 2 of them are in critical condition, while someone else died due to bullet wounds.

It is worth mentioning that initially it was handled that there were only 10 people who were hit by the bullets, however, later, an official from the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a total of 20.

For their part, firefighters reported that some of the victims they had so-called scratch wounds.

“It was supposed to be like a June 16 celebration; we started hearing gunshots, so we went down until they stopped,” witness Markeshia Avery told local ABC affiliate WLS. See also This is the meaning of the name Alexander which is related to a Greek emperor