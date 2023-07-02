The shooting occurred, according to the sources, during a party in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Baltimore. More than 100 people were present when an unidentified gunman fired at least 30 rounds, killing four.
And the US authorities announced the presence of medical crews, emergency personnel, and the acting commissioner of Baltimore City Police at the scene of the shooting early Sunday morning.
Police said they planned to hold a press conference to announce additional details later in the day.
