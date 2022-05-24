The National Police, through dozens of police station officers, from the Specialized and Violent Crime Unit (UDEV)the Drug and Organized Crime Unit (Udyco) and the Police Intervention Unit (UIP) have carried out the arrest of eight people after various thefts of luxury watches, which were valued at nearly half a million euros. The detainees acted alone or in pairs, and the total value of the subtractions is around €500,000.

It has not been a single operation, but four different and at different timeswith which it has been possible to arrest citizens of Morocco, Romania, Italy and Venezuela. Seven of the defendants have entered prison, while the rest had no criminal record. The first operation was called Philipp, and the target was a member of the Neapolitan mafiawho traveled through Europe and various areas of Spain such as Barcelona, ​​Madrid, Ibiza and the Costa del Sol. There he robbed people who wore luxury watches.

The Judicial Police Brigade had been after him for some time, and he was finally arrested in early March by riot police, after stealing a patek philippe to a driver. At the time of the arrest, after the robbery at the intersection of Calle Pradillo and Príncipe de Vergara, He had with him a booty valued at about 80,000 euros.

The modus operandi was as follows: he traveled by motorcycle (often accompanied) and took advantage a traffic jam first thing in the morning or rush hour after work. It was placed near a high-end car to break the driver’s mirror. When the victim put his arm out the windowthen violently ripped the watch off his wrist.

Robberies at the exit of nightclubs

The second of the operations, with the name of Three Guysresulted in the arrest of a Moroccan who already had 13 records, the majority for crimes against property. To these are added six robberies of young people leaving nightclubs in the Salamanca, Chamberí and Chamartín neighborhoods. First he tried to charm his victims, then beat them up and take their watches.

On the other hand, the operation Cuckoo was aimed at four citizens of Venezuela, acting as a couple, aged between 22 and 31 years. The form of action is known in his country as moto clock, although those arrested they approached the terraces of exclusive establishments to deliver a blow with the butt of a gun to the victim and steal his watch. Two were arrested in early April and the other two on May 17, according to reports. ABC.

Finally, last week they were arrested two citizens of Romanian origin (22 and 25 years old) by the patrols of the districts of Salamanca and Retiro. The agents stopped them after they approached a man with his back, who they threatened him with an object and stole his watch. They tried to flee in a car, although they were later arrested in Cibeles.