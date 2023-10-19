A pro-Palestinian demonstration on Thursday, October 19, takes place at Place de la République in Paris. Izvestia correspondent Anastasia Riqueza reports this from the scene.

“The police act very specifically and according to plan. She divided the entire square into several parts and controls each crowd separately. Today I already saw water cannons; they haven’t been used yet, but it’s not evening yet. We are waiting for events to continue,” she reports.

According to the TV channel TF1, the administrative court of Paris on this day suspended the prefecture’s ban on a mass rally in support of Palestine. French President Emmanuel Macron explained the ban on pro-Palestinian demonstrations as a sign of solidarity with the Israeli victims, as well as “the risk of infiltration by “ultra-radical elements.”

“I see people who want to demonstrate peacefully, but there are radicals who are going to burn Israeli flags,” the channel quotes Macron.

A rally in support of the Palestinians took place in Paris on October 14. There were arrests at the demonstration, and the police used tear gas.

Many European countries ban rallies in support of Palestine. Despite this, people take to the streets. The authorities believe that holding rallies could threaten public order and security.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when the Palestinian Hamas movement subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip and also invaded border areas in the south of the country. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip and later announced the launch of Operation Iron Swords.

On October 17, the Al-Ahly Al-Maadani hospital was attacked in the Gaza Strip. According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, 471 people were killed and another 314 were injured.

In total, since the beginning of the escalation of the conflict, 4.2 thousand people have been injured by Israel. The number of victims exceeds 1.4 thousand. In the Gaza Strip, more than 3.8 thousand people have been killed in the conflict to date and another 13.3 thousand have been injured.

The Palestinians intend to return the borders between the two countries that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War, with a possible exchange of territories. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses these terms.