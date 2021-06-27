D.Former US President Donald Trump held a major rally for the first time five months after he ended his term in office. The Republican appeared on Saturday evening in the city of Wellington, Ohio, under the motto “Safe America!” In front of thousands of supporters.

Speaking to cheering supporters, Trump said the Republicans would defeat the “radical Democrats” in the 2022 congressional elections and win back a majority in the House and Senate. The White House should then be recaptured in 2024. The ex-president described the government of his successor Joe Biden as a “total disaster”.

Trump consolidates his power with the Republicans

Trump has repeatedly flirted with a renewed presidential candidacy in 2024 – but so far no more than hints. The ex-president, who also came under criticism from within his own ranks after the storming of the Capitol on January 6, also consolidates his power with the Republicans by supporting loyal party friends and openly attacking critics.

In Wellington, near Cleveland, Trump stood behind his former advisor Max Miller, who challenged Anthony Gonzalez in the Republican primaries for the 2022 congressional election in an Ohio constituency. Gonzalez was one of only ten Conservative MPs who voted for impeachment against Trump after the Capitol was stormed.

Trump left the presidency on January 20 after his election defeat by Biden. The 75-year-old has not yet admitted his electoral defeat and continues to spread widely refuted election fraud allegations.

The ex-president, banned from online platforms after the Capitol was stormed, has given two major speeches since the end of his tenure, in February at the CPAC Conservative Conference in Orlando, Florida, and at a meeting of his Republicans in North Carolina in early June .

Now, for the first time, he held a large rally like in the 2016 and 2020 election campaigns. It should be the start of a whole series of such events. Next Wednesday, Trump will also visit the Mexican border with Texas Governor Greg Abbott. A tough course in immigration policy was one of the hallmarks of Trump’s presidency, and the construction of a border wall with Mexico, which Biden stopped, was one of his great prestige projects.