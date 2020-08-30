Hundreds of thousands are demonstrating in Minsk, Belarus is not calm. Although it was dictator Lukashenko’s birthday, the street belongs to the people.

KIEV taz | Although the police cordoned off a large area of ​​the city center early in the morning and closed four underground stations in the city center, the demonstrators reached the center of the capital Minsk. By Sunday afternoon, according to the Belapan news agency, there were 200,000 demonstrators carrying white, red and white flags on their “March for Peace and Independence” through the city center, demanding the resignation of Alexander Lukashenko as president and the release of political prisoners. Thousands again took to the streets in Brest, Gomel, Mogilev and other cities.

The militia, as the police anti-insurgency units are called, had a strong presence in Minsk, water cannons and prisoner transport vehicles were clearly visible for the demonstrators. An hour after the demonstration began, 30 people were arrested, reports belaruspartisan.by; the Russian news agency RIA reported 125 arrests in the afternoon, and the number is rising.

Since the central Victory Square was cordoned off, the march moved to the president’s residence. “We’re coming for a birthday” could be heard over and over again in chants. Alexander Lukashenko was 66 years old on August 30th. At around 3 p.m. tut.by showed a video of armored cars moving quickly towards the city center.

According to Belapan, over 10,000 women in Minsk protested on Friday against “Sascha”, as they call Alexander Lukashenko. It began with a human chain around the 40-meter-high obelisk, which commemorates the victims of the Second World War and is not only a symbol of the city, but is now also the most popular meeting place in Minsk. With their flowers, white, red, and white flags and umbrellas, the militia did not stop them.

Soon the women moved from the human chain to the street blockade and marched through the city center. Addressing the militia, they shouted in chants: “We don’t need any companions” and turning to President Lukashenko they shouted “Sascha, you have been released!” From 4 to 8 pm on Friday, the central streets of the capital belonged to the women demonstrating.

State power is tightening the pace

29 people were arrested on Saturday, reports the Interior Ministry. On Friday there were 32, so tut.by. Swetlana Woltschek and her husband Michail are among those arrested. Woltschek is the spokeswoman for the strike committee at the state university.

With her arrest it also became clear how much pressure is being exerted on the strike committees in the university sector. According to information from the Belapan agency, the Belarusian secret service KGB is said to have summoned architecture students from the Technical University to an interrogation for allegedly organizing strikes.

The Belarusian authorities are also tightening their pace with the foreign media. Russian citizens working for ARD were temporarily arrested and deported from Belarus on Friday. Their accreditation has been withdrawn. The authorities accuse the Belarusian citizen of the ARD camera team for participating in an unauthorized event. He will therefore be on trial on Monday.

In total, according to the Belarusian agency tut.by, 19 journalists lost their accreditation on Friday, including Reuters, AP, BBC, Radio Liberty and AFP.