Some political victories herald a coming defeat. They almost mobilize the opponents to correct their failure.

Go for days women took to the streets in many cities in Polandto protest the tightening of abortion laws. The “Strajk Kobiet” (women’s strike) has been spreading from Warsaw via Gdansk, Lodz, Poznan and Stettin to Lower and Upper Silesia since Wednesday.

The slogans are haunting: “Women’s hell” and “That means war” are written on the posters. A red lightning bolt is the symbol of movement. This weekend is supposed to be the climax of the “bloody week” of the protests, of course under Corona conditions, which makes mass demonstrations difficult.

The foothills reach as far as Berlin, for three reasons. Poles are the second largest ethnic minority in the city, they have a number of social initiatives and organizations that publicly join the “Strajk Kobiet”.

The focus is on Judge Przylebska, wife of the ambassador in Berlin

Second, the person who the movement sees as the cause of the escalation has its quasi second residence here: Julia Przylebska, chairman of the constitutional court, which pushed ahead with the tightening of abortion law with a judgment in October, and wife of the Polish ambassador in Berlin, Andrzej Przylebski . There were also protests in front of the service villa.

Thirdly, many Polish women who want to terminate a pregnancy will seek help in Germany if the tightened abortion ban in Poland continues. The megacity of Berlin is becoming a magnet alongside the border city of Frankfurt (Oder), also because it is here many Polish contact points help. Officially there are just over a thousand abortions per year in Poland, the actual number is estimated at 150,000, many of them abroad.

Party leader Kaczynski had shied away from the conflict for years

Why the protests now, at the end of January, against a judgment pronounced in October? For months, the opponents had hoped that Jaroslaw Kaczynski, head of the ruling PiS party, would avoid the conflict, as he has done several times in recent years, with the help of astonishing maneuvers and tricks. For years they had successfully mobilized with imaginative mass demonstrations such as the umbrella protests whenever it mattered and forced Kaczynski to give in.

The demonstrators regard Poland’s ruling party PiS as their enemy. Photo: REUTERS

Kaczynski knows how unpopular the expansion of the abortion ban is, which the Catholic Church and conservative forces in the PiS have long been calling for. The operators regard the change in law as part of the agreements that contributed to the election victory of the party alliance PiS in 2015 and the defense of government power in the subsequent elections. In the five years since then, they have introduced bills to the Sejm; Kaczynski delayed it. They organized plebiscites to force parliament to refer to them; Kaczynski left them there.

The judgment was not published in the law gazette for a long time

Kaczynski also apparently wanted to sit out the successful lawsuit at the Constitutional Court, it seemed for months. As long as the judgment is not published in the law gazette, it is not binding. In a constitutional state, this is a highly questionable way of ignoring case law. But that is exactly what the PiS government had already done in the conflict over the appointment of judges at the highest courts. However, on Wednesday she announced the execution of the abortion sentence.

Since 1993, abortion in Poland has only been punishable after rape, incest and danger to the mother’s health – or if severe damage to the fetus was expected. The likelihood of malformation or incurable disease in the unborn child became the most common indication in the following years, in 98 percent of cases.

Therefore, the church and its political allies in the PiS wanted to delete this option. From their point of view, Kaczynski had promised that, but then didn’t deliver.

Constitutional lawyers call the procedure illegal

The Constitutional Court acted in autumn 2020. Its judges now have a composition operated by the PiS. It made abortions unconstitutional because of fear of malformations of the fetus or incurable diseases of the unborn child.

Several respected Constitutional lawyers criticize the processes, including the constitutional judge Jaroslaw Wyrembak appointed by the PiS. The usual deliberations had been shortened, judges had voted, whose final appeal was controversial. At the meeting for the written justification of the judgment, a prefabricated text was presented with the request that it be signed.

The culture war is coming to a head

The culture war that Poland has been through for years is coming to a head again. Some churches are under police protection. Like the demonstrators, the government uses war rhetoric. The protests are “a crime,” claims Kaczynski. The demonstrators had “declared war on Poland”.

The Archbishop of Krakow moves the symbols of the movement closer to the SS runes under Nazi occupation. In polls, the Catholic The Church, the government and the PiS have meanwhile clearly lost their reputation.