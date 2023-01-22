Tens of thousands of people have once again taken to the streets in Israel to demonstrate against the right-wing government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. According to local media, more than 100,000 people took part in the demonstration in Tel Aviv. There were also demonstrations with thousands of people in Jerusalem, Haifa and Beersheba. Netanyahu’s predecessor Yair Lapid was present.

The anger is directed at the government’s plan to subordinate the powers of the Supreme Court to those of the Knesset, the parliament. The intention to give the incumbent political rulers a decisive vote in the appointment of new judges is also met with great opposition. The demonstrators argue that the independence of the judiciary is in danger.

“They want to turn us into a dictatorship, they want to destroy democracy,” Avi Chimi, the head of Israel’s Bar Association, told reporters. news agency Reuters.

Protests have been further fueled by a Supreme Court ruling that invalidated the appointment of the Minister of Home Affairs and Health because he was convicted of tax evasion. Aryeh Deri leads the ultra-Orthodox coalition party Shas, which is helping Netanyahu gain a majority. He refuses to leave himself. It is now up to Netanyahu to decide whether to listen to the Supreme Court and to fire his ally and deputy prime minister.

Netanyahu has dismissed the protests, which are entering their third week, as a refusal by leftist opponents to accept the results of last November’s election.