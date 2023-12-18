Home page politics

From: Claudia Möllers

At the major rally in Berlin, farmers are demanding that the traffic light cuts be reversed – and threatening to block the supply chains.

Berlin/Munich – “Stop!”, “New elections!” The estimated 10,000 farmers who gathered at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin on Monday to call out the traffic light government do not want to hear Cem Özdemir. The Green Agriculture Minister, who – unlike Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) – did not shy away from confronting the angry farmers, is shouted down. Appeals from farmers' president Joachim Rukwied to be fair and let the minister finish are also not having any effect. Özdemir can hardly get through to the angry crowd.

Farmers protest in Berlin: “Too much is too much”

Early in the morning, farmers from all over Germany set out to demonstrate their resistance to the planned abolition of agricultural diesel and the withdrawal of the vehicle tax exemption. Hundreds of tractors block the Straße des 17. Juni between the Brandenburg Gate and the famous Victory Column.

13 buses from Bavaria are on the way, as well as numerous farmers who join in with private cars. “1000 farmers from Bavaria are taking part in the protest,” says the Upper Bavarian farmers’ president Ralf Huber from Allershausen (Freising district). With cowbells, whistles and sirens, they support the harsh criticism of Farmer President Rukwied. “Too much is too much,” shouts the otherwise level-headed Farmer President into the crowd. “This is a declaration of war on the federal government that things cannot continue like this. Enough!” If the federal government does not withdraw the unreasonable proposals, farmers would stage further protests to ensure that there would be “a very hot January”.

“Then from January 8th we will be present everywhere in a way that the country has never experienced before.” While Rukwied vents his anger, Cem Özdemir stands next to him and endures the angry speech almost motionlessly. Even Rukwied's demand that he – Özdemir – have to resign from his office if necessary if Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Finance Minister Christian Lindner and Economics Minister Robert Habeck did not listen to him. The Agriculture Minister has already stated several times that he does not share the double burden on farmers at all.

Farmers' tractor demonstration against the subsidy cuts in Berlin. © Imago

Özdemir shows understanding for the “huge anger” of agriculture

The farmers are particularly angry with the FDP: “The FDP has assured that there will be no tax increase. “That’s a breach of word,” shouts Rukwied. The farmers' president is also harsh on the Greens. Economics Minister Habeck should ensure that Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock “does not continue to give away German tax money to other countries.” The money must be used to ensure that people in this country have a future. According to Rukwied, he expects a federal agriculture minister to put his heart and soul into supporting his farmers.

Özdemir nods, barely visible. When he then steps up to the microphone and expresses understanding for the farmers' “huge anger,” it looks as if the farmers want to listen to him. But when Özdemir warns them not to allow themselves to be pushed into the wrong political corner, the farmers are beside themselves. “Sacrament, that can’t be true,” complains Upper Bavaria’s farmer boss Huber. During the state elections in Bavaria it was clear that farmers were the least likely to vote for the AfD. “I don’t have any rights, I need our rights!” Huber calls for planning security for the farmers. “When we make investments, it’s about 25 years! It cannot be the case that a new stable no longer complies with the approval in six years. That will never work.”

Farmers' willingness to strike appears to be high. It is still unclear what exactly the farmers will plan from January 8th if the government does not move. There are already rumors of a blockade throughout Germany.

CSU praises farmers' demonstrations in Berlin – Aiwanger rails against the traffic light coalition

Bavaria's Agriculture Minister Michaela Kaniber (CSU) calls the demonstration a great sign of the solidarity of the farming community – it is very important to set an example here, which is why she came. “We have been experiencing a disaster with this federal government for two years. We see that apart from announcements, nothing is being launched.” If we continue like this, all products would come from abroad – “that cannot be our goal, neither economically nor ecologically.” If you think about the CO2 balance and the production standards, “then it’s a complete disaster. That's why agriculture needs a tailwind and not a headwind.” Kaniber is disappointed with Özdemir – his assurance that he campaigned for the agricultural diesel refund is not true. “The Greens have repeatedly called for abolition since 2015. And who was the federal chairman of the Greens at the time? Cem Özdemir!”

Bavaria's Economics Minister Hubert Aiwanger (Free Voters) is also in Berlin. He demonstratively joined the Bavarian farmers. “There is no future without farmers,” he says and complains in the direction of the traffic lights: “Apparently the goal is to destroy regional food production in Germany.” Farmers are not climate sinners, but rather “guarantors of our food supply.”

Upper Bavaria's farmers' president Huber is satisfied with the demonstration. “We wanted to show our anger that things can no longer work like this.” He hopes that Özdemir has understood this and will bring about a change in the government. And if not, then the peasant revolt will probably continue. (Claudia Möllers)