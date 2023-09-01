Colonel Matviychuk: Ukraine will not be able to mass-produce long-range missiles

Ukraine has the technical ability to create a long-range missile capable of covering a distance of more than 700 kilometers. However, mass production of this ranged weapon is currently not possible. This was stated in a conversation with Lenta.ru by a military expert, retired colonel Anatoly Matviychuk.

“Ukraine has the technical capabilities to create long-range weapons. Still, they were a missile power, the Southern Machine-Building Plant was engaged in appropriate technologies, the necessary developments are there. When supplying the necessary components from Western countries, Ukraine can manufacture rockets in a single version, in the amount of 10-12 pieces. But, of course, this cannot be put on stream, ”the military man believes.

Matviychuk did not rule out that the missiles could be used to deliver strikes deep into Russia. However, the colonel emphasized that even if one or two missiles reach some targets, in the future, an extensive air defense system (AD) will exclude such opportunities.

“The most powerful thing in a rocket is the navigation and control system. Ukraine does not have this. This means that the components will be Western or American, technical characteristics will already depend on them. In general, it will probably be some kind of flying warhead with incomprehensible targets, ”Matviychuk concluded.

Earlier, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of the republic Oleksiy Danilov said that Ukraine began to develop long-range weapons capable of covering a distance of thousands of kilometers back in March 2020. Such weapons, according to him, are capable of hitting targets at a distance of more than 700 kilometers.