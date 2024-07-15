Rospotrebnadzor: 26 children hospitalized with poisoning from camp in Crimea

In Crimea, 26 children were hospitalized with acute intestinal infection from the Kalamitsky Briz health camp in Yevpatoriya. About the mass poisoning of minors reported in the republican Rospotrebnadzor.

Presumably, the cause was a norovirus infection. Doctors assess the condition of the affected children as satisfactory, Rospotrebnadzor explained.

“The reasons for the formation of a focus of group illness among children have been established, violations of sanitary legislation in the organization of food, drinking regime, and disinfection measures have been identified. Untimely isolation of the first cases has also been established, which contributed to the spread of the infection,” the service representatives noted.

