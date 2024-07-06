Babr Mash: 22 people poisoned in Gusinoozersk cafe, 13 of them children

In the Republic of Buryatia, a mass poisoning occurred in one of the cafes in the city of Gusinoozersk. This was reported by Telegram– channel Babr Mash.

“Preliminary, the victims have an acute intestinal infection. The symptoms are the same: abdominal pain, nausea and high temperature,” the publication notes.

According to the channel, a total of 22 people were poisoned in the catering establishment, 13 of them children. Ten citizens, including eight minors, were hospitalized. The rest are being treated at home.

The republic’s prosecutor’s office has taken a decision on the incident conducts check.

Earlier, it became known about mass water poisoning in Buinaksk in Dagestan. A criminal case was opened against the MUP “Buinakskvodokanal”. Against this background, the mayor Islamudin Nurgudaev, who headed the city since 2017, resigned early.