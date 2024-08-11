Shot: Mass poisoning of 94 patients at a cardiology center in Surgut

In the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug (KhMAO), there was a mass poisoning of patients at one of the medical institutions. This was reported by Telegram-SHOT CHECK channel.

According to journalists, the incident occurred in a cardiology center in Surgut. Symptoms of poisoning were recorded in 94 people of different ages, including elderly patients.

“Most of those poisoned were transferred to the infectious diseases department. According to relatives, all the heart patients ate stuffed peppers for dinner. The hospital’s food service is currently closed,” the publication says.

The cardiology center has currently suspended planned hospitalizations, the Telegram channel reports. The operations that were supposed to be performed on the poisoned citizens have been postponed.

It was previously reported that a mass poisoning of workers at the Cherkizovsky meat processing plant in Moscow occurred. Thus, it became known about complaints of nausea and severe abdominal pain from 20 employees after lunch in the plant’s canteen.