Karolin Schaefer

Dozens of holidaymakers in Mallorca are suffering from symptoms of food poisoning. It is now being investigated whether the food from a pensioners' hotel was the cause.

Palma – Stomach cramps, vomiting and diarrhea can be signs of food poisoning. That's exactly what dozens of pensioners are currently fearing on the Spanish holiday island of Mallorca. They were all staying in the same hotel on the island's capital's famous beach, Playa de Palma, and complained of vomiting diarrhea.

Dozens affected by food poisoning in Mallorca? Pensioners complain about symptoms

“The food is horrible. One day they give you fish pickled in vinegar, the next day it's swimming in some sauce. “We usually don’t know what to eat and so we eat pizza,” a holidaymaker at the hotel explained to the Spanish newspaper Diary of Mallorca. One pensioner even reported moldy food and cockroaches in the hotel.

The hotel takes part in the Imserso program, a government initiative for senior travel. A doctor in the program does not assume poisoning, but rather a viral disease.

Possible food poisoning in a pensioner's hotel on Mallorca: the health department intervened

All seniors had complained of similar symptoms. Whether it is actually food poisoning caused by eating contaminated food is currently being investigated. Mallorca's health department collected samples from the hotel's food on Tuesday (February 6), reported Ultima Hora. The analysis is ongoing.

The hotel has now also commissioned a health advisor to deal with the incident. The head of the hotel chain denies the allegations of contaminated food Diary of Mallorca back. He also assumes that there is a virus that is responsible for the pensioners' complaints and that it has been rampant in the area for some time. That's why he has now recommended wearing a mask and provided disinfectant. The tongs used to place the food on the plates are always replaced regularly.

Pensioners complain of possible food poisoning: these are the symptoms

Food poisoning must be reported to the health authorities in the Balearic Islands. As a rule, poisoning heals on its own within a few days, he informs Federal Association of Food Inspectors in Germany. But severe cases can be life-threatening – especially for infants, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems.

These symptoms are signs of food poisoning:

nausea

Vomit

Diarrhea

Stomach cramps

