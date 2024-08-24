Home World

From: Benjamin Bauer

Ten Germans were admitted to a hospital near Bolzano with abdominal cramps and other symptoms. It is unclear whether the hikers caught a virus.

Siusi – When hiking on the mountain pastures, the worry of poisoning, diseases or viruses is usually far away. However, for ten hikers from Germany, a tour in South Tyrol (Italy) ended in hospital. The group was transported by paramedics on the Seiser Alm and taken to a hospital after they complained of nausea.

Mass poisoning at Alpine hut: Paramedics in protective clothing care for hikers in South Tyrol

According to information from Italian and Tyrolean media, the emergency call came in on Friday afternoon at around 4:45 p.m.: There had been cases of poisoning in a mountain hut near the Seiser Alm. Rescue workers from the White Cross of Val Gardena arrived in protective clothing and face masks and picked up the hikers from the mountain hut. They were taken down to the mountain hut, given first aid there and then taken to the Brixen hospital, about 35 kilometers away.

A refuge on the Seiser Alm. © IMAGO/Zoonar.com/Bernhard Klar

Ten German hikers hospitalized after complaints

Already on Friday night (23 August) one of the hikers in the group was taken to hospital because of nausea. It was initially unclear whether a virus or food poisoning was the cause of the symptoms. When asked by IPPEN.MEDIA On Saturday, no one was able to provide any information. The White Cross spoke out unsertirol24.com for the time being only from “other poisoning”.

The Seiser Alm is very popular with hikers from Germany. Most of them walk along the hiking trails and use the wooden walkways that run through the picturesque landscape.