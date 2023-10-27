Dented hoods, demolished bumpers, detached tires: within a short space of time, dozens of cars piled up and into one another on Autobahn 81 near Untergruppenbach. Numerous people are slightly injured and many are stuck in traffic.

Police officers help those affected in a mass collision on Autobahn 81 at the Ilsfeld junction in the Heilbronn district. Image: dpa

NPaint chips and shards of glass lie on the asphalt: dented hoods, demolished bumpers and detached tires: Dozens of vehicles collided at a total of 17 different accident sites in several pile-ups on the motorway in Baden-Württemberg near Heilbronn on Friday afternoon. According to police reports, a total of 85 vehicles were involved on the motorway section between Untergruppenbach and Ilsfeld (Heilbronn district). At least one person suffered serious injuries and more than 30 others suffered minor injuries.

According to the police, a total of 113 people were involved in the numerous accidents. A bus service to Untergruppenbach was set up for those affected or those waiting in traffic jams, where they were cared for in a hall.

The highway was completely closed after the series of accidents and traffic was rerouted. It accumulated considerably, sometimes up to 25 kilometers long. A rescue helicopter was deployed. A police helicopter also took to the air to take overview photos of the event.

According to police, it was initially unclear why there were so many accidents. “We are now taking care of those affected and providing care for the people,” said a police spokeswoman. Efforts are being made to reopen the important motorway connection as soon as possible. “But it could have been due to the weather,” said the spokeswoman. “We have to check that first.” According to several media outlets, those involved in the accident also reported that they were blinded by the sun and that fog suddenly appeared.