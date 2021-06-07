After the curfew in Mallorca was lifted, more than a thousand tourists and locals celebrate with alcohol, without a mask and without any distance. The police watch helplessly.

Palma – The end of the curfew in Mallorca creates a party mood on the Spanish island. There were also mass parties on the second night after the curfew was lifted. In Palma and Playa de Palma, thousands met on the night from Friday to Saturday (June 5th) to drink and celebrate. The police struggled to get the drinking binge under control. That reports the Mallorca Newspaper.

Mallorca: party nights at Ballerman – police powerless

“Drinking in the open street was banned before the pandemic, and it continues to be,” the local police in Palma informed the population in advance. But this does not seem to have reached the people. Despite the corona virus, crowds of vacationers and locals had formed on the beach, celebrating and drinking alcohol in large numbers. Many did not wear a mask and did not keep the safe distance. The Bamboleo party venue on Schinkenstrasse was shut down by the police at 9 p.m. because the hygiene measures had not been observed.

In the video: New corona easing on Mallorca

The police had trouble getting the situation in Palma and Playa de Palma under control. Most of the celebrants were not bothered by the presence of the officials. They left their seats when the police told them to and returned when the police officers continued walking, reports the Mallorca Newspaper. It wasn’t until around 1 a.m. that it got quieter at the hotspots.

Parties in Mallorca: crowds of up to 10,000 people despite Corona

The night before there were parties in Playa de Palma. And in the streets of Palma, both tourists and locals met for drinking parties on the street. In the Spanish media there are sometimes more than a thousand people at such gatherings.

Some holidaymakers can only shake their heads at this: “It’s unbelievable what’s going on on the beach and in Schinkenstrasse. I am ashamed of these idiots. In the morning the promenade looked like after a Rose Monday parade. All sensible people then have to suffer again, ”said a German tourist to the Mallorca Newspaper. And there are likely to be even more tourists on the island, because from June 7th, new easings apply to entry to Spain and thus also to Mallorca.

Also on Saturday evening, numerous party-mad people gathered again. Like the newspaper Ultima Hora reported, between 7,000 and 10,000 people gathered on the beach promenade. It remains to be seen whether there will be any consequences like last summer. At that time, the regional government of Mallorca closed all restaurants on Ballermann. (jsch)