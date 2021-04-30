ofPatrick Huljina shut down

A tragic accident occurred in Israel. At least 38 people died in a mass panic in the pilgrimage town of Meron.

Meron – According to the rescue workers, at least 38 people died in a mass panic at a Jewish festival in Israel. More than 100 others were injured in the pilgrimage site of Meron, dozen of them life-threatening. A spokesman for the emergency service Magen David Adom spoke of an “incredible disaster” early Friday morning. According to some media reports, there was even talk of 44 deaths.

Thousands of people – mostly strictly religious – celebrated the Jewish holiday of Lag Baomer on Mount Meron. The number of participants was limited to 10,000 by the authorities. According to reports in the Israeli media, however, up to ten times as many people had arrived. Videos were shared on social networks in which people huddled together and exuberantly sang, danced and jumped.

This ultimately led to a mass panic. How exactly the incident came about is so far unclear. The investigation is ongoing. According to initial findings, people began to slide on a sloping ramp with a metal floor and corrugated iron partitions on both sides. The crowded celebrants then fell on top of each other. In the first media reports there was talk of the collapse of a grandstand.

Mass panic in Israel: “I’ve never seen anything like it”

A spokesman for the Zaka rescue service said on television that there was chaos on site and that many children had been separated from their parents. One tries to bring them together again. “I’ve been with the rescue service for more than 20 years, I’ve never seen anything like it,” said the spokesman. “Those are unbelievable numbers.” A paramedic also reported that he had seen terrible things.

The injured were taken to nearby hospitals, some by rescue helicopter. The police blocked access roads and cleared the area. According to media reports, however, hundreds of believers refused to leave because they wanted to pray. There were also confrontations. Even soldiers were deployed, including an elite army unit. According to the police, there were problems with cell phone reception, and many desperate people could not reach relatives in Meron by phone.

Mass panic in Israel: Netanyahu dismayed by “serious misfortune”

Israel’s * President Reuven Rivlin wrote on Twitter that he was following the reports of the tragedy and praying for the recovery of the injured. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was dismayed by the “serious accident” and assured the rescue workers of support. Health Minister Juli Edelstein also expressed his condolences to the disaster and the bereaved. He thanked the rescue workers for their work.

Lag Baomer is a festival that commemorates, among other things, the Jewish uprising against the Roman occupiers under rebel leader Bar Kochba. It erupted in 132 and was put down about three years later. According to tradition, an epidemic ended on the day of Lag Baomer, from which numerous Jewish religious students had died at the time. The Rabbi Shimon Bar Jochai, who was also involved in the uprising against the Romans, is therefore buried on Mount Meron. His grave is a place of pilgrimage that thousands of devotees visit every year on the holiday. Traditionally, campfires are also lit here. (ph / dpa) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA