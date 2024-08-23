Golubev: Mass outdoor events banned in Rostov Region

Rostov Oblast has imposed a temporary ban on holding mass events outdoors. This was announced by the governor of the Russian region Vasily Golubev in Telegram.

At the same time, he emphasized that events planned for closed areas, indoors, are possible, but must be provided with all safety measures. “This procedure is in effect in the Rostov Region until further notice,” the head of the region noted.

An oil depot in the Rostov region has been burning for six days. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are hitting it with drones to blow up kerosene tanks. In connection with this, Rostov-on-Don Mayor Alexey Logvinenko decided to cancel mass events in honor of City Day for the safety of citizens. At the same time, Golubev said that there was no threat of the fire spreading to residential buildings and neighboring facilities.