Where to see Mass on TV today, Sunday 27 August 2023? An unmissable appointment for many faithful, perhaps unable to go to church, and who for this reason follow Mass on TV with passion and interest, especially on Sunday mornings, on Rai 1 and Canale 5, but also on Tv2000. If you are not at home, here’s how to follow the mass on TV today, August 27th.

You can follow the Mass live on Rai 1 today, 27 August 2023, at 11, from the Church of San Pietro Apostolo in Pescara. Connection on Rai 1 from 10.50. There is also live streaming on RaiPlay. On TV 2000 (Channel 28 digital terrestrial, 18 on tivùsat, 157 on Sky) it will be possible to attend today’s Mass at 7, 8.30 and 19. Live streaming on the Tv2000 player available free of charge on the Live page of the official website www. tv2000.it on PC, smartphone or tablet. At 10 instead, it will be enough to connect to Canale 5 to follow the Mass. Following from 12 on Rai 1 and Tv2000 the recitation of the Angelus with Pope Francis.

The program

Rai 1

11 am – Holy Mass from the Church of San Pietro Apostolo in Pescara

Channel 5

10 am – Holy Mass

TV2000

7 am – Holy Mass

8:30 am – Holy Mass

19:00 – Holy Mass