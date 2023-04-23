Mass on TV April 23, 2023, where to see on Rai 1 and Canale 5: times, place, streaming, live, program, channel, at what time, Tv2000

Where to see Mass on TV today, Sunday 23 April 2023? An unmissable appointment for many faithful, perhaps unable to go to church, and who for this reason follow Mass on TV with passion and interest, especially on Sunday mornings, on Rai 1 and Canale 5, but also on Tv2000. If you’re not at home, here’s how to follow the mass on TV today, April 23rd.

On TV and streaming: time, place and channel

You can follow the Mass live on Rai 1 today, April 23, 2023, at 11 am, from the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart in Rome. Connection on Rai 1 from 10.55. There is also live streaming on Rai Play. On TV 2000 (Channel 28 digital terrestrial, 18 on tivùsat, 157 on Sky) it will be possible to attend today’s Mass at 7, 8.30 and 19. Live streaming on the Tv2000 player available free of charge on the Live page of the official website www. tv2000.it on PC, smartphone or tablet. At 10 instead, it will be enough to connect to Canale 5 to follow the Mass. At 12 the recitation of the Regina Coeli (which in this period replaces the Angelus) by Pope Francis from St. Peter’s Square to be followed on Rai 1 and Tv2000.

The program

Rai 1

11 am – Holy Mass from the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart in Rome

Channel 5

10 am – Holy Mass

TV2000

7 am – Holy Mass

8:30 am – Holy Mass

19:00 – Holy Mass