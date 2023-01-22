Mass on TV Sunday 22 January 2023, where to watch on Rai 1 and Canale 5: times, place, streaming, live, program, channel, at what time, Tv2000

Where to see Mass on TV today, Sunday 22 January 2023? An unmissable appointment for many faithful, perhaps unable to go to church, and who for this reason follow Mass on TV with passion and interest, especially on Sunday mornings, on Rai 1 and Canale 5, but also on Tv2000. If you’re not at home, here’s how to follow the mass on TV today, January 22nd.

On TV and streaming: time, place and channel

You can follow the Mass live on Rai 1 today, 22 January 2023, at 9.30 am, from St. Peter’s Basilica, presided over by Pope Francis, on the occasion of the Holy Mass for the Sunday of the word of God. Connection on Rai 1 from 9.20 am . There is also live streaming on Rai Play. At 9.30 on Sunday 22 January the Pope will preside over the celebration of the Holy Eucharist in St. Peter’s Basilica and, subsequently, with the aim of reviving the responsibility that believers have in the knowledge of Sacred Scripture, he will give those present the Gospel of Matthew. On TV 2000 (Channel 28 digital terrestrial, 18 on tivùsat, 157 on Sky) it will be possible to attend today’s Mass with Pope Francis at 9.30, but also at various times such as 7, 8.30 and 7. Live streaming on Tv2000 player available for free on the Live page of the official website www.tv2000.it on PC, smartphone or tablet. At 10 instead, it will be enough to connect to Canale 5 to follow the Mass. At 12 on Tv2000 and Rai 1 the Angelus of Pope Francis.

