TV broadcast August 18, 2024, where to watch on Rai 1 and Canale 5: times, location, streaming, live, program, channel, what time, Tv2000

Where to watch Mass on TV today, Sunday, August 18, 2024? An unmissable event for many faithful, perhaps unable to go to church, and who for this reason follow Mass on TV with passion and interest, especially on Sunday morning, on Rai 1 and Canale 5, but also on Tv2000. If you are not at home, here’s how to watch Mass on TV today, August 18.

On TV and streaming: time, location and channel

You can follow the Mass live on Rai 1 today, August 18, 2024, on Rai 1 at 11 am. Connection from 10:50 am. Today’s Mass is broadcast from the Basilica Santa Maria di Collemaggio, in the province of L’Aquila. There is also live streaming on RaiPlay. On TV 2000 (Channel 28 digital terrestrial, 18 on tivùsat, 157 on Sky) you can watch the Mass at 8:30 am and 7 pm. Live streaming on the Tv2000 player available for free on the Live page of the official website www.tv2000.it on PC, smartphone or tablet. At 10 am instead, just connect to Canale 5 to follow the Mass. Following from 12 on Rai 1 and Tv2000 the recitation of the Angelus with Pope Francis.

The program

Rai 1

11am – Holy Mass from the Basilica of Santa Maria di Collemaggio

Channel 5

10am – Holy Mass

TV2000

8:30 am – Holy Mass

7:00 pm – Holy Mass