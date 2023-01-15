Mass on TV Sunday 15 January 2023, where to watch on Rai 1 and Canale 5: times, place, streaming, live, program, channel, at what time, Tv2000

Where to see Mass on TV today, Sunday 15 January 2023? An unmissable appointment for many faithful, perhaps unable to go to church, and who for this reason follow Mass on TV with passion and interest, especially on Sunday mornings, on Rai 1 and Canale 5, but also on Tv2000. If you’re not at home, here’s how to follow the mass on TV today, January 15th.

On TV and streaming: time, place and channel

You can follow the Mass live on Rai 1 today, January 15, 2023, at 11 am, from the Cathedral of Viterbo. Connection on Rai 1 from 10.55, after the first part of A sua immagine. There is also live streaming on Rai Play. On TV 2000 (Channel 28 digital terrestrial, 18 on tivùsat, 157 on Sky) it will be possible to attend today’s Mass at various times such as 7, 8.30 and 7. Live streaming on the Tv2000 player available free of charge on the Live page of the official site www.tv2000.it on PC, smartphone or tablet. At 10 instead, it will be enough to connect to Canale 5 to follow the Mass. At 12 on Tv2000 and Rai 1 the Angelus of Pope Francis.

The program

Rai 1

11 am – Holy Mass from the Cathedral of Viterbo

Channel 5

10 am – Holy Mass

TV2000

8.30 am – Holy Mass

7.00 pm – Holy Mass