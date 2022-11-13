Mass on TV Sunday 13 November, where to see on Rai 1 and Canale 5: times, place, streaming, live, program, channel, at what time, Pope Francis

Where to see mass on TV today, Sunday 13 November 2022? An unmissable event for many faithful, magates unable to go to church, and who therefore follow the mass on TV with passion and interest, especially on Sunday morning, on Rai 1 and Canale 5, but also on Tv2000. If you are not at home, here’s how to watch the mass on TV today, November 13th.

On TV and streaming: time and channel

You can follow the live broadcast on Rai 1 today, 13 November 2022, at 9.50 am. In particular, this morning the celebration of Pope Francis will be broadcast from St. Peter’s Basilica on the occasion of the sixth world day of the poor. An event to which the Pontiff cares a lot. The Holy Mass presided over by Francesco will begin at 10, with connection on Rai 1 from 9.50. There is also live streaming on Rai Play. On TV 2000 (Channel 28 digital terrestrial, 18 of tivùsat, 157 of Sky) it will be possible to attend the celebrations at 19, but also at other times such as at 8.30 and at 10. Direct streaming on the Tv2000 player available for free on the Live page of the official website www.tv2000.it on PC, smartphone or tablet. At 10 am, instead, just connect to Canale 5 to follow the Mass, which this Sunday will be live from the sanctuary of the Infant Jesus of Prague in Arenzano, province of Genoa. At 12 noon on Tv2000 and Rai 1 the Angelus of Pope Francis.

The program

Rai 1

9.50 am – Holy Mass from St. Peter’s Basilica with Pope Francis

Channel 5

10 am – Holy Mass

TV2000

19:00 – Holy Mass

20:00 – The Holy Rosary