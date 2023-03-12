Mass on TV Sunday 12 March 2023, where to watch on Rai 1 and Canale 5: times, place, streaming, live, program, channel, at what time, Tv2000

Where to see Mass on TV today, Sunday 12 March 2023? An unmissable appointment for many faithful, perhaps unable to go to church, and who for this reason follow Mass on TV with passion and interest, especially on Sunday mornings, on Rai 1 and Canale 5, but also on Tv2000. If you are not at home, here’s how to follow the mass on TV today, March 12th.

On TV and streaming: time, place and channel

You can follow the Mass live on Rai 1 today, March 12, 2023, at 11, from the Cathedral of Santa Maria Assunta in Terni. Connection on Rai 1 from 10.55. There is also live streaming on Rai Play. This is the third Sunday of Lent, a very important period for the faithful, which will take us up to Easter. On TV 2000 (Channel 28 digital terrestrial, 18 on tivùsat, 157 on Sky) it will be possible to attend today’s Mass at 7, 8.30 and 19. Live streaming on the Tv2000 player available free of charge on the Live page of the official website www. tv2000.it on PC, smartphone or tablet. At 10 instead, it will be enough to connect to Canale 5 to follow the Mass. At 12 the recitation of the Angelus by Pope Francis from Piazza San Pietro to be followed on Rai 1 and Tv2000.

The program

Rai 1

11 am – Holy Mass from the Cathedral of Santa Maria Assunta in Terni

Channel 5

10 am – Holy Mass

TV2000

7 am – Holy Mass

7.00 pm – Holy Mass