Mass on TV Sunday 11 December, where to watch on Rai 1 and Canale 5: times, place, streaming, live, programme, channel, at what time

Where to see the mass on TV today, Sunday 11 December 2022? An unmissable appointment for many faithful, perhaps unable to go to church, and who for this reason follow Mass on TV with passion and interest, especially on Sunday mornings, on Rai 1 and Canale 5, but also on Tv2000. If you’re not at home, here’s how to follow the mass on TV today, December 11th.

On TV and streaming: time and channel

You can follow the live TV mass on Rai 1 today, December 11, 2022, at 11. In particular, this morning the Mass will be broadcast from the Santa Maria a Mare Sanctuary in Castellabate, in the province of Salerno. The Holy Mass will begin at 11, immediately after the first part of In His Image. There is also live streaming on Rai Play. On TV 2000 (Channel 28 digital terrestrial, 18 on tivùsat, 157 on Sky) you can watch the celebrations at 7pm, but also at other times such as 8.30am and 7am. At 6pm and 8pm the recitation of the Holy Rosary. Live streaming on the Tv2000 player available free of charge on the Live page of the official website www.tv2000.it on PC, smartphone or tablet. At 10 instead, it will be enough to connect to Canale 5 to follow the Mass. At 12 on Tv2000 and Rai 1 the Angelus of Pope Francis.

The program

Rai 1

10.55 am – Holy Mass from the Sanctuary of Santa Maria a Mare in Castellabate

Channel 5

10 am – Holy Mass

TV2000

19:00 – Holy Mass

8.00 pm – The Holy Rosary