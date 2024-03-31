Mass on Easter TV Sunday 31 March 2024, where to watch on Rai 1 and Canale 5: times, location, streaming, live, program, channel, what time, Tv2000

Where to see Mass on TV today, Easter, Sunday 31 March 2024? An unmissable event for many faithful, perhaps unable to go to church, and who therefore follow the Mass on TV with passion and interest, particularly on Sunday mornings, on Rai 1 and Canale 5, but also on Tv2000. If you are not at home, here's how to follow the mass on TV today, April 9th.

On TV and streaming: time, place and channel

You can follow the Mass live on Rai 1 today, March 31, 2024, Easter, at 10 am, presided over by Pope Francis, from St. Peter's Basilica. This is the most important celebration of the year for Christians, with which we remember the Resurrection of Jesus from the dead after the crucifixion. Commentary by Ignazio Ingrao. Connection on Rai 1 from 9.50. There is also live streaming on Rai Play. On TV 2000 (Channel 28 digital terrestrial, 18 on tivùsat, 157 on Sky) you can attend today's Mass at 8.30am, Pope Francis' Mass at 10am and at 7pm. Live streaming on the Tv2000 player available for free on the Live page of the site official www.tv2000.it on PC, smartphone or tablet. At 10 am, simply connect to Canale 5 to follow the Easter Mass with Pope Francis. At 12 pm the Urbi et Orbi blessing of Pope Francis from St. Peter's Square to be followed on Rai 1 and TV2000.

The program

Rai 1

10 am – Holy Easter Mass with Pope Francis from St. Peter's Basilica

Channel 5

10 am – Holy Mass with Pope Francis

TV2000

8.30 am – Holy Mass

10 am – Holy Easter Mass with Pope Francis

7.00 pm – Holy Mass