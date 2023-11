Mass on TV 1 November 2023, where to watch on Rai 1 and Canale 5: times, location, streaming, live, programme, channel, what time, Tv2000

Where to see the Mass on TV today, Wednesday 1 November 2023? An unmissable event for many faithful, perhaps unable to go to church, and who therefore follow the Mass on TV with passion and interest, particularly on Sunday mornings, on Rai 1 and Canale 5, but also on Tv2000. If you are not at home, here’s how to follow the mass on TV today, November 1st.

On TV and streaming: time, place and channel

You can follow the Mass live on Rai 1 today, 1 November 2023, the feast of All Saints, at 11 am, from the Cathedral of Ragusa. Connection on Rai 1 from 10.50. There is also live streaming on RaiPlay. On TV 2000 (Channel 28 digital terrestrial, 18 on tivùsat, 157 on Sky) you can attend today’s Mass at 8.30am and 7pm. Live streaming on the Tv2000 player available for free on the Live page of the official website www.tv2000.it on PC, smartphone or tablet. There is no live broadcast on Canale 5. The Angelus with Pope Francis will follow from 12pm on Rai 1 and Tv2000.

The program

Rai 1

11am – Holy Mass from the Cathedral of Ragusa

TV2000

8.30 am – Holy Mass

7.00 pm – Holy Mass