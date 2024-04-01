Mass on TV 1 April 2024 (Easter Monday), where to see: times, location, streaming, Easter Monday, Canale 5, Tv2000

Where to see the Mass on TV today, 1 April 2024, Easter Monday, Easter Monday? The live broadcast of the Mass is scheduled today on TV2000 and Canale 5, while it is not on Rai 1. Furthermore, at 12 pm Pope Francis will appear for the recitation of the Regina Coeli, which replaces the Angelus during the Easter period. Here's where to see it on TV.

On TV and streaming: time, place and channel

Appointment today, 1 April 2024, Easter Monday, on Canale 5 from 10am. On Tv2000 the Mass will be held today at 8.30am and 7pm. At 12pm on Tv2000 the recitation of the Regina Coeli with Pope Francis. The CEI channel is visible on digital terrestrial button 28, 18 on tivùsat, 157 on Sky. There is no live broadcast on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow the Regina Coeli performance on the social and YouTube channels of Vatican Media or on the Tv2000 website.