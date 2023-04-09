Mass on Easter TV Sunday 9 April 2023, where to see on Rai 1 and Canale 5: times, place, streaming, live, program, channel, at what time, Tv2000

Where to see Mass on TV today, Easter, Sunday 9 April 2023? An unmissable appointment for many faithful, perhaps unable to go to church, and who for this reason follow Mass on TV with passion and interest, especially on Sunday mornings, on Rai 1 and Canale 5, but also on Tv2000. If you’re not at home, here’s how to follow the mass on TV today, April 9th.

On TV and streaming: time, place and channel

You can follow the Mass live on Rai 1 today, April 9, 2023, Easter, at 10 am, presided over by Pope Francis, from St. Peter’s Basilica. It is the most important celebration of the year for Christians, which commemorates the resurrection of Jesus from the dead after his crucifixion. Commentary by Ignazio Ingrao. Connection on Rai 1 from 9.50. There is also live streaming on Rai Play. On TV 2000 (Channel 28 digital terrestrial, 18 on tivùsat, 157 on Sky) it will be possible to attend today’s Mass at 7 am, at 8.30 am, at 10 am that of Pope Francis and at 7 pm. Live streaming on the Tv2000 player available free of charge on Live page of the official website www.tv2000.it on PC, smartphone or tablet. At 10, just connect to Canale 5 to follow the Easter Mass with Pope Francis. At 12 the Urbi et Orbi blessing of Pope Francis from St. Peter’s Square to be followed on Rai 1 and Tv2000.

The program

Rai 1

10 am – Holy Easter Mass with Pope Francis from St. Peter’s Basilica

Channel 5

10 am – Holy Mass with Pope Francis

TV2000

7 am – Holy Mass

10 am – Holy Easter Mass with Pope Francis

7.00 pm – Holy Mass