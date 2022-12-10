World Cup Qatar 2022
The Church of Our Lady of the Rosary is the only Catholic temple in Qatar, in a closed area that it shares with other Christian denominations
On a highway in the industrial part of Doha, a neighborhood of immigrant workers, some signs indicate access to the “religious complex.” The branch ends at a large car park, very busy at this time on Friday. It is a quarter to ten in the morning, the sky is cloudy and there is a light breeze. a wall of two
#Mass #ten #Doha
Leave a Reply