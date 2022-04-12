Culiacan, Sinaloa – In the parish of Our Lady of Guadalupe, it was where Camila Santana Meza, along with her classmates from Colegio Sinaloa, met to make her first communion and, at the same time, her confirmation.

In the middle of a mass mass led by Bishop Jonás Guerrero Corona, who had the support of two more parish priests to carry out this religious service.

Same in which they accompanied her, her parents, Isaías Santana López and Mónica Meza Coronel. Those who were very happy to see this step that her little girl takes within the Catholic religion and which will further complement her Christian education.

Also present at this meeting with God, his now godparents, Raúl Ricardo Fernández Peña and Siria Quiñónez López. Couple who happily accepted this distinction in the life of her now goddaughter and whom they will support at all times from now and in the future as she has always been one of her most beloved people.

The girl, like her classmates, were always very attentive to every indication given by both the bishop and the two parents who supported him in this event so that everything flowed in a very pleasant way from start to finish.

When the sermon ended, Camila’s family invited those present to a meal in honor of the girl to continue celebrating this moment alongside her other family members and closest friends. Guests, who upon arrival at the meeting place, gave the girl some nice gifts.