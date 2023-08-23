78.ru: in the Leningrad region, teenagers were massively poisoned by mushrooms in a children’s camp

Teenagers were massively poisoned by mushrooms in a children’s camp located in the village of Somino, Boksitogorsk district, Leningrad region. About it became known 78.ru.

According to the channel, five people turned to doctors for help. The interlocutor, familiar with the situation, noted that one child is in critical condition. The rest of the doctors diagnosed a serious condition and moderate severity.

Victims are 14-17 years old. Police officers began to find out all the circumstances of the incident.

In July, it was reported that a two-year-old girl in Moscow was taken to a hospital after she found and ate a mushroom on the street. It happened at the moment when the mother of the child was distracted. The girl was taken to toxicology.

Before that, in the Moscow region, a one-year-old girl was poisoned by flowers while visiting her grandmother.