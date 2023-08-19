Home page politics

Anders Behring Breivik, convicted of terrorism, sits in the courtroom of Skien Prison in 2022 (archive image). © picture alliance/dpa/NTB | Ole Berg Rusten

The 77-times mass murderer and right-wing extremist Anders Breivik is suing the state of Norway for inhuman prison conditions and submitting an application for parole.

Oslo – Just a few weeks ago, Norway commemorated the 77 victims of the terrorist attacks twelve years ago. Right-wing terrorist Anders Behring Breivik killed eight people in Oslo’s government district with a car bomb and then shot 69 young people on the island of Utøya. Now the mass murderer is apparently suing the state for allegedly intolerable prison conditions and insisting on his human rights.

Right-wing terrorist complains about prison conditions in “extreme isolation” and applies for probation

Because he is said to be in “extreme isolation”, Breivik is suing the state of Norway Reuters allegedly for violating his human rights and at the same time is submitting another request for parole. This was confirmed by Oeystein Storrvik, the right-wing terrorist’s lawyer on Friday. “He’s suing the state because he’s been in extreme isolation for 11 years and has no contact with anyone other than his guards,” Storrvik said Reuters.

Breivik was transferred to a new prison last year. “And we hoped that conditions would be better there and that he could meet other people,” the legal representative continued. One cannot trust the statements of the murderer, was the assessment of the responsible forensic psychiatrist Randi Rosenqvist last year. The right-wing terrorist is as dangerous as before, Rosenqvist continued.

Mass murderer Anders Breivik has already failed several times with applications and lawsuits

The 77-times murderer had already made several applications for parole in the past. In 2017, Breivik lost a similar case in which he wanted to sue Norway for human rights abuses. At that time, an appeals court overturned the judgment of a previous instance, which had regarded the prison conditions as inhumane. Last year, a Norwegian court rejected another request for parole because the right-wing terrorist still posed a threat.

Breivik has been imprisoned for 21 years, which is the maximum sentence in Norway. The terrorist attack was the worst act of violence in Norway since the end of World War II. The extremist’s prison sentence can be extended with subsequent preventive detention if the convict remains a threat. The AfD politician Kai Borrmann recently referred to the mass murderer in a tweet. “The fact that he was a murderer does not prove that he was politically wrong,” wrote the AfD man on Platform X, formerly known as Twitter, about the beliefs of right-wing extremist Breivik. Borrmann’s account was blocked shortly thereafter.