The deaths of several hundred elephants in the spring were unrelated to poaching. The consumption of contaminated water would be the cause.

The repeated death of pachyderms had struck public opinion at the beginning of summer 2020. The death of at least 400 individuals between Botswana and Zimbabwe was mentioned over a period of three months.

At the time, pending analyzes, no explanation for this mortality had been given. Today, we know more. “The deaths were caused by poisoning caused by a cyanobacterium that was growing in water points”Mmadi Reuben, veterinarian at Botswana’s Department of Wildlife and National Parks, told reporters. In fact, the animals consumed water which had become poisonous.

There are 2,000 species of cyanobacteria divided into 150 genres. In an aquatic environment, they proliferate during eutrophication phenomena, i.e. excessive accumulation of nutrients. The decomposition of this biomass by bacteria induces an oxygen depletion of the medium, or even the emission of toxic gas. However, some of these cyanobacteria, about forty, secrete or contain neurotoxins that can cause death in various animals and in humans.

The corpse found near a pond gives an idea of ​​the role of water in the mortality of elephants. (- / NATIONAL PARK RESCUE)

The death of the pachyderms ceased at the end of June with the drying up of water points, explained Mmadi Reuben, and blood tests of the dead elephants confirmed the presence of neurotoxins. However, the type of toxin has not been established.

One question remains: It is still unclear why other animals were not affected in the Okavango Delta region.

In neighboring Zimbabwe, also affected by sudden elephant kills, samples from dead animals have been sent to Britain, but the poisoning has yet to be confirmed.

At first, poaching or deliberate poisoning had been ruled out, as was infection with antrax by ingestion of plants.