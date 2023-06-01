VDL NedCar is cutting approximately 1,800 jobs. The car factory in Born has Thursday announced from two shifts to one, leaving no room for a thousand employees and eight hundred temporary workers. The mass layoff must take place before November.

There has been great unrest among Nedcar staff in recent times. On Thursday, unions also announced that workers at the plant would be on strike for 24 hours. It was now the sixth time that the unions called a strike day.

The unions demanded an improved social plan from the management in the run-up to the expected round of layoffs. The reason for this was a contract with car manufacturer BMW that expires early next year and will not be renewed. Strikes have also been organized outside the unions in recent weeks. Nedcar currently still employs 3,950 people. As of November there will be 2,100, and more layoffs may follow.

VDL director John van Soerland says in a statement that the company top is “extremely hard [heeft] fought” to maintain production after the BMW contract expires. “We have not been able to do that so far. In the end, due to turbulent conditions in the car market, time proved too short to keep the entire population at work. We are disappointed about this and we are sorry to our employees who are going to lose their jobs.”

