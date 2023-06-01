VDL puts a considerable part of its staff on the street. Soon there will be no one left to strike.

VDL Nedcar, or the entire Dutch car industry, is in dire straits. Their biggest – and only – customer is leaving and the staff isn’t very motivated either. Things won’t get any better after today’s announcement.

Entirely in line with expectations, VDL Nedcar announces that there will be a large-scale round of layoffs. They are going to scale back from two shifts to one shift. That means that about half of the staff can be thanked for their services.

A total of 3,950 employees currently work at VDL Nedcar. Of these, 1,800 will be laid off, which amounts to more than 45% of the staff. This concerns 1,000 own employees and 800 temporary workers. The phasing out will start from November 1.

The staff does not have to organize a strike in protest, because they are already doing that. Earlier this week it was announced that they would stop working for 24 hours today. This is because they do not like the modified VDL social plan.

BMW will not find all this funny, because VDL is now well behind. There is already a backlog of 3,800 cars, according to the unions. That still has to be eliminated and soon another 4,000 Minis will be added, including the limited Mini Electric Convertible.

Production for BMW will end in 2024. It is not yet clear what VDL Nedcar will do next. In February it was announced that a letter of intent had been signed with the German ElectricBrands, but that has not yet been finalised.

